Health departments following 324 close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three persons of interest are in quarantine at Government facilities while some 17,051 are quarantined at home, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting. The parish health departments are also following 324 close contacts of confirmed cases.

The country's COVID-19 case classification now consist of 245 imported cases; 236 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 cases related to the Alorica workplace cluster in St Catherine; and seven under investigation.

The majority of all confirmed cases are female, with 429 or 56 per cent; and the remaining 334 are males. They range in age from two months to 87 years.

Jamaica recorded one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, bringing the number now to 763.