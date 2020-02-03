Health inspectors resume normalcy after sick out

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) says that following consultations with its members over the weekend, the public health inspectors have agreed to relax and resort to a state of normalcy after a sick out last week which affected the entire island's public health inspection services.

The association said that on Friday its president was finally contacted by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for a meeting with the minister at the “earliest possible date” to discuss and address the concerns.

Noting last week that it has been in dialogue with inspectors across the island after the sick out, the association said it recognised that the cause of the problem may be attributed to dissatisfaction, demotivation and exhaustion from the extended and not concluded 2017-2021 wage negotiations.

The JAPHI said it has not only been pressing to finalise the 2017/2020 salary negotiations with the ministry, but also to facilitate the public health inspectors obtaining their outstanding benefits in a reasonable time.

The association noted that in October 2019 at its annual general meeting, the new executive council was given the mandate to lead affirmative actions in furtherance of attempting to secure a better wage package for the public health inspectors in Jamaica.

The JAPHI noted that after the meeting is held, its negotiation team will continue to press for a more suitable wage and fringe benefits package.