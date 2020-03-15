Health minister assures Grenadians that private aircraft did not originate in China

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC)—Health Minister Nicholas Steele has sought to assure Grenadians that the passengers on the private aircraft that landed at Maurice Bishop International Airport late Friday did not originate from China nor did it visit any of the COVID-19 hotspots that have been flagged by the Grenada Airports Authority.

“A private plane landed; none of the individuals onboard have been to the hotspots or countries on our travel restriction list within the last 14 days,” said Steele who also confirmed that all the passengers were screened by port health workers before they received the approval to enter Grenada by an Immigration Officer, as is done with other passengers from other aircrafts.

However, Steele did not provide specific details – stating that in-depth information lies with the Grenada Airports Authority.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchel, dismissed as categorically false and mischievous that he had anything to do with which planes land at the airports. The prime minister stressed that he had no knowledge of the plane landing, adding that it had nothing to do with him.

He went on to state that he has been busy protecting the national front from this pandemic, trying to ensure that Grenadians stay safe and that the economy survives through this crisis.