Health minister encourages citizens to eat fresh fruits and vegetables

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, is encouraging citizens to eat all the fresh fruits and vegetables that are now in season, to boost their immune system, which may provide a buffer against the COVID-19.

Tufton made the call while speaking to vendors and shoppers inside the Mandeville Market in Manchester, during one in his series of 'Market Pop-Ups', on January 27.

The minister, accompanied by nutritionists and representatives from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), also handed out masks and shopping bags to vendors and shoppers.

“In these COVID times, it is how we strengthen our immune system. The solution to a good healthy life is not always in a prescription pad or by going to a pharmacy, it starts with how we treat our bodies. So, part of the wellness agenda that we are promoting in public health before COVID, is health-seeking behaviours. If you exercise, eat right, check doctors annually, you are likely to have a better quality of life,” he said.

He told the shoppers and vendors that the market pop-ups are intended to support the ministry's initiative of healthy living and health-seeking behaviour.

He urged them to seek out what is good for them to improve their immunity and improve their chances of overcoming viruses and diseases, such as COVID-19.

“There are many tropical fruits and vegetables that are fresh from the fields that are without chemicals or preservatives, are natural, have complex carbohydrates, proteins and nutritional value. You are better off focusing on that kind of consumption,” Tufton said.

For her part, Regional Nutritionist, Alice Carney, explained to the shoppers what foods provide the most needed nutrients and those that are to be avoided.

“Vitamin C, which comes from oranges, is good for the absorption of iron that comes from vegetables; so we like to ensure that persons' blood count is up and they can be protected from diseases that are around now,” she said.

Many fruits and vegetables are now in abundance and these include tomatoes and other citrus fruits and red peppers that are rich sources of Vitamin C.

RADA officer, Michelle Baker, who listed ginger, turmeric, lemon, red pepper, pak choy, string beans, kale, beet, carrot, yam and sweet potato among those that will offer a balanced diet, noted that all are available in abundance and at lower prices in the market.

“We have a good mix available now to build the immune system. Plantains provide Vitamin A and potassium,” she noted.

The minister also did a walkabout through the town and reiterated his message of mask wearing, hand sanitisation and social distancing.

He was joined by a team of community health aides who bore placards that read 'Mask Up Before You Talk Up'. The team handed out masks and pamphlets to residents.