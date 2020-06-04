Health minister outlines non-conformances to COVID-19 protocols in nursing homes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says a number of non-conformances to COVID-19 guidelines have been identified in nursing homes in Jamaica.
The issues, outlined by to the health minister, include:
• inadequacy in the training of personnel with regards to cleaning and sanitisation procedures
• inadequate hand hygiene facility
• no possible isolation area identified
• no provision in place for social distancing
• lack of running water on the first floor
• staff not seen utilising PPE's (mask)
• inappropriate cleaning & sanitisation chemicals used
• inadequate provision made for additional potable water
• temperature checks for staff entering premises not done
• temperature checks not logged.
Tufton, who was speaking at digital press conference this evening, said the inspection team continues to work with the homes to ensure that recommendations made for the implementation of strategies to reduce the risk of the development of COVID-19 infection in the homes are carried out.
So far, 204 nursing homes have been inspected.
The health minister said 106 were unsatisfactory and given up to four weeks for improvement. They are to be re-assessed at intervals.
