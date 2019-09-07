Health minister raises concern over outbreak of illnesses in The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, (CMC) — Health Minister Duane Sands today, while raising concerns of an outbreak of illnesses, reiterated that the death toll following the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian will increase “significantly” acknowledging that there were dead bodies yet to be collected.

“I want to be very clear. Certainly, the Ministry of Health and the Government of the Bahamas have no interest in suppressing information. But what we want to do is to make sure that the information that is given is accurate,” he told a news conference.

Sands said that while the latest figures had shown that there were at least 30 deaths since the passage of the storm, “we expect the death toll to rise as I have said significantly and I am sure that your reporters have seen uncollected bodies on the ground.

“I am sure there are many persons who know individuals who have personally lost loved ones. So where we end up with the death toll is likely to be significantly higher than where we are at present,” he added.

Sands said that the Ministry of Health and the police would be cross-checking figures relating to those killed during the storm that hit the Caribbean Community (Caricom) country with winds in excess of 180 miles per hour (mph) causing widespread devastation mainly on two of the islands in the archipelago – Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama.

“We have agreed on a process whereby our team will compare with the figures with the royal Bahamas Police Force so that we avoid there being any mixed information.”

He acknowledged that there are “serious logistic challenges” telling reporters that after viewing some of the devastated areas, such as Marsh Harbour “you realise it is not a simple thing because you physically cannot even get to the centre….without special equipment and so on and so forth.

“And so until those things are available, this is going to be a challenge,” he said

Sands warned of the possible outbreak of diseases as a result of the unsanitary conditions in the devastated areas, adding that staff at the Princess Margaret Hospital have been stretched in dealing with the situation.

“A number of staff members have left New Providence to cover services in Grand Bahama and Abacos and as a result, Princess Margaret Hospital has been running on emergency services only.

“We anticipate that in the days and weeks to come that we will have to benefit from and are willing to accept the services of our international partners who are willing to make their time and expertise [available] until we are able to get back to normal,” Sands said.

He added that after a hurricane the initial challenge to public health “is traumatic” and that health officials, since the passage of Hurricane Dorian, have had to deal with fractured bones, lacerations as well as amputations and head injuries.

“We have had some patients who have been so seriously injured that they have succumbed even after treatment. But after this initial phase, the next phase is signified by infectious challenges from contamination of groundwater with water-borne diseases, some airborne diseases as well as vectors including mosquitoes,” he said, informing that the Bahamas had accepted a request from the Pan American Health Organisation to assist in that regard.