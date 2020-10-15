Health minister tours Whitfield Town and Waterford

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Days before the proposed end of the special curfew measures imposed on Whitfield Town in Kingston, and Waterford in St Catherine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, toured the communities to observe the progress being made by health professionals and residents.

On October 6, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, announced during the sitting of the House of Representatives that Whitfield Town had 21 active cases and Waterford had 24 active cases.

This resulted in longer periods of curfew, reduced gathering limits and strict enforcement of all protocols in those communities.

The curfew in these areas began at 6:00 pm on October 6 to 5:00 am the following day, each day, and will end at 5:00 am on October 20, 2020.

Dr Tufton's tour began at Whitfield Town, where he visited households and met with the health professionals assigned to the community, before journeying over to St Catherine and touring households in Waterford.

In an update to the media, Dr Tufton said the health professionals have reported that they did approximately 400 household visits per day in Whitfield Town alone and are in the communities working three days per week, adding that so far, they have spent 15 days in total serving the communities.

“I am satisfied with the work on the ground. The team has been very active. The Member of Parliament, the Political Directorate, and the Councillor have been supportive of the efforts, and that's the kind of spirit that we need to overcome or respond to COVID-19 at the community level,” Dr Tufton said.

He noted that some community members are responding well, while others are still fearful of getting tested.

“I want to appeal to members of the community, if the team asks you to do the test, it's for your own good, it's for the good of the community and your family members, so please try and get it done,” he said.

Dr Tufton reiterated that many individuals carrying the virus are asymptomatic and they can infect the elderly population in the community, who are the most vulnerable, including their family members, such as their parents and grandparents.

“It only takes one case and the interaction with communities, particularly densely populated communities, for you to have a spread of the virus. What we try to do in cases like these is to reduce the spread, cauterise it, particularly because of the vulnerable communities that exist in these areas, the older population, and persons with comorbidities,” Dr Tufton said.

Public Health Nurse, Charmaine Vassell-Shettlewood, who was working on the ground, noted that more than 14,000 masks have been distributed in Whitfield Town alone in 16 days, along with hand sanitisers and testing.

“Wherever we have found our positive [cases], we have done all the necessary contact tracing and refer the family members and persons who we think are at risk to be tested,” she said.