Health ministry approves three private labs for COVID testing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has announced the approval of three private labs for testing related to the COVID-19 response.

These are Caribbean Genetics (CARIGEN) and Microlabs Limited which will offer the PCR test, and Technological Solutions Limited which has been approved to do environmental testing.

Dr Tufton made the announcement during today's COVID Conversations digital press conference at the S Hotel in Montego Bay, St James.

Meanwhile, the minister also stressed that given the recent increase in rainfall, the country cannot become complacent with preventative measures against mosquito borne diseases

He said the risk level for transmission is currently assessed as low with all three Aedes aegypti indices used for risk assessment remaining relatively low for January to September this year.

The minister said if the country becomes complacent, in addition to COVID-19 cases, there could be more than 300 dengue cases and three to five dengue deaths each week in addition to influenza-like illnesses.