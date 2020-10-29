Health ministry approves three private labs for COVID testing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has announced the approval of three private labs for testing related to the COVID-19 response.
These are Caribbean Genetics (CARIGEN) and Microlabs Limited which will offer the PCR test, and Technological Solutions Limited which has been approved to do environmental testing.
Dr Tufton made the announcement during today's COVID Conversations digital press conference at the S Hotel in Montego Bay, St James.
Meanwhile, the minister also stressed that given the recent increase in rainfall, the country cannot become complacent with preventative measures against mosquito borne diseases
He said the risk level for transmission is currently assessed as low with all three Aedes aegypti indices used for risk assessment remaining relatively low for January to September this year.
The minister said if the country becomes complacent, in addition to COVID-19 cases, there could be more than 300 dengue cases and three to five dengue deaths each week in addition to influenza-like illnesses.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy