Health ministry cautions against unnecessary hospital visits
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is cautioning the public to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals to avoid overcrowding due to COVID-19.
In a press release a short while ago, the ministry noted that the country currently has a 22 per cent occupancy for the intensive care units (ICU)/ high dependency units (HDU) beds across the island.
The ministry added that there is a 45.7 per cent (169 of 311) occupancy of COVID-19 designated beds across the island with the majority of these beds being occupied in the south east region, that is, 67 per cent occupancy for the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) including the University Hospital of the West Indies.
The ministry said hospitals are at this time challenged by increasing numbers of healthcare workers who are in quarantine or isolation.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
