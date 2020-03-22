Health ministry denies report that nurses and doctors have tested positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Health and Wellness has denied that nurses and doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 and that the numbers are not included in those reported to the country.



The ministry was responding to today's Gleaner lead story reporting on an interview with Health and Welness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.



The newspaper had quoted Tufton as saying “There are a number of persons who, having dealt with a patient, subsequently tested positive.”



The ministry, in a news release, said it acknowledged that an interview was given by Dr Tufton during which a range of questions were posed and answers given on several matters including general testing of persons and frontline healthcare workers, and whether these tests were positive and included in the announced 19 cases.



“The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to emphatically state that no doctor, nurse or any member of the frontline staff in the public health system or private practice in Jamaica has tested positive for COVID-19 and that there are no healthcare workers excluded from the count of positive cases in Jamaica,” the release said.



“Some members of the frontline staff have been in quarantine, due to exposure to COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, but all have tested negative and are serving the quarantine period of 14 days,” the ministry added.



“To safeguard our first responders, including nurses and doctors, Jamaica has established a protocol to randomly test our healthcare team for COVID-19 and those who may have unknowingly come in contact with a COVID-19 case, they undergo the requisite quarantine protocol.”



The ministry said it has, through the daily media briefings, press releases, interviews and snapshot dashboards, been fully transparent as it relates to the number of people tested for COVID-19, those in quarantine, isolation and the number of individuals who came to Jamaica from a country of interest.



“As at Friday, March 20, Jamaica has tested a total 89 cases at the National Influenza Centre, 19 cases have come back positive and 70 have been negative for COVID-19,” the ministry added.