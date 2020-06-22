Health ministry issues Saharan Dust caution
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health has advised the public to take precaution against the effects of the Saharan Dust, which began affecting the island today and is expected to last through Thursday.
The ministry noted that excess exposure to the dust particles can have severe health effects including increased risk of respiratory and related illnesses such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and respiratory infections and allergies.
It added that skin and eye irritation can also be experienced, and noted increased risk of water borne illnesses.
The ministry said members of the public and especially individuals who are already experiencing or are prone to respiratory illnesses should exercise great care by observing the following precautions:
- Staying indoors as much as possible;
- Wearing face masks;
- Wearing long sleeved clothing and protecting the eyes;
- Washing hands regularly and avoiding touching the eyes;
- Ensuring that water that is harvested is treated; and
- Covering water used for domestic purposes including drinking and food preparation.
The ministry further urged members of the public to call 888-ONE-LOVE (5683) for further information.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy