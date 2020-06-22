Health ministry issues Saharan Dust caution

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health has advised the public to take precaution against the effects of the Saharan Dust, which began affecting the island today and is expected to last through Thursday.

The ministry noted that excess exposure to the dust particles can have severe health effects including increased risk of respiratory and related illnesses such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and respiratory infections and allergies.

It added that skin and eye irritation can also be experienced, and noted increased risk of water borne illnesses.

The ministry said members of the public and especially individuals who are already experiencing or are prone to respiratory illnesses should exercise great care by observing the following precautions:

Staying indoors as much as possible;

Wearing face masks;

Wearing long sleeved clothing and protecting the eyes;

Washing hands regularly and avoiding touching the eyes;

Ensuring that water that is harvested is treated; and

Covering water used for domestic purposes including drinking and food preparation.

The ministry further urged members of the public to call 888-ONE-LOVE (5683) for further information.