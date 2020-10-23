Health ministry reports 38 new cases, three COVID deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 38 new cases of the novel coronavirus and confirmed three deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases consist of seven males and 30 females with ages ranging from nine years to 85 years. The sex of one of the cases was reported as under investigation.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 8,638, of which 4,186 are active.
Of the new cases, 24 are from Kingston and St Andrew, five each are from Trelawny and St Catherine and one is from Clarendon. The location of three of the new cases is unknown. All of the new cases are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the ministry said the three new deaths include a 77-year-old male from St James, an 88-year-old male from St James and a 91-year-old female from St Ann. This brings the total confirmed deaths in the country to 182. Two more deaths were also reported under investigation today.
In addition, the ministry reported that 61 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,156.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
