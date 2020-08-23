Healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising that eight COVID-19 cases involving healthcare workers have been found through respiratory surveillance and contact tracing of confirmed cases.

As a result, 31 members of staff of the Kingston Public Hospital have been placed in quarantine, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said.

He said over 50 people have been tested and are awaiting their results.

Speaking during a COVID-19 briefing tonight, Dr Tufton said as part of the surveillance for the continued care of healthcare workers, routine surveillance has been conducted in all health facilities.

“Based on these activities, the ministry now reports an additional nine healthcare workers have been found to be positive across the system,” he said.