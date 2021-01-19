Healthcare workers thankful for 'Basket of Care' from FFP

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Healthcare workers who benefitted from the Food For The Poor (FFP) 'Basket of Care - Frontline Healthcare Workers' initiative are thankful for the gesture through which they received food and healthcare items.

FFP said the distribution of the 2,700 packages was made possible with a donation from Marv and Ellie Walworth, a couple from the United States.

The care packages, which were delivered between August to October 2020, included a mixture of multiple canned items, flour, rice, peas, milk products and other food items.

The orangisation said each beneficiary also received in their individual package, a tray of eggs, one small case of small Wata, one large bottle of cooking oil and a Fresh Food box/bag that contained a mixture of fresh produce such as tomatoes, pineapple, cucumber, pumpkin, cabbage, and other produce.

Additionally, the healthcare workers received personal care items, such as toothpaste, soaps, alcohol, sanitisers, tissue, and OTC medication for pain.

President of Food For The Poor, Ed Raine, thanked the donors for the continued support.

“The Walworths are a special couple and we want to express our gratitude for their consistency in helping the people of Jamaica especially the frontline workers who have remained devoted during this pandemic.” Raine said.

“As a charity, our strategic goal is to do everything that we can do to help families living in poverty. Without our donors, none of this would be possible. We are forever grateful for their acts of compassion and generosity,” he added.

Charmen Bryan Laing, an attendant at the Port Maria Hospital whose job includes sanitising areas after patients have completed their blood tests said, “While I'm really in a dangerous position, I have to provide for my two children. Financially, things have been very difficult for me as a single mother.”

She said that one of her children has special needs and “for him to get a proper education, I've been sending him to a private school, because it is impossible for him to learn in a normal school environment. He also has to be taken in for a special doctor's visit every six months.”

“I just want to say I appreciate every single item that I received. The donation took a weight off my shoulders. I appreciate everything, every grain of rice to every pound of flour. For my youngest son, he loves the sausages and corn, so he has been loving my cooking since I received the package. We all appreciate everything. We weren't expecting this much,” she added.

Morlon Biggs, an attendant at the Spanish Town Hospital, echoed similar sentiments.

“My wife lost her job due to the pandemic which has created issues for us financially. When I learnt of this donation, I couldn't even sleep. I am thrilled for the package, and I am looking forward to preparing the eggs because my daughter loves them. I give God thanks for everything you (donors and FFP) have done for me,” Biggs said.

“Sometimes being on the job you are scared because it is all so unpredictable but thanks for coming up with this initiative, you have helped to put our minds at ease for a while,” he added.

“I feel good, blessed, and important to be on the receiving end. I don't have enough words to explain how I feel but today has left me feeling motivated, knowing that our work is not in vain and it shows that someone cares.”

Another healthcare worker who received a care package, Angella Weir, expressed her gratitude for the gesture.

“My job entails going around the community and attending to the elderly residents, the sick as well as antenatal and postnatal mothers,” Weir said.

“Though persons see you in uniform, they would never know the struggles. Yes, I have a job, but I am still struggling financially. I am grateful to God and I really want to thank the donors for donating to the frontline workers,” she said.

“Tears came to my eyes because the gesture took a burden off me as I was able to properly provide for my children. The donation is still making such a great impact. I was even able to bless another mother from my package. I'm not trying to show off or anything, but it made a difference for this mother who has been moving from house to house with her children,” she added.