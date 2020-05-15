Heart Foundation to observe World Hypertension Day this Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) says the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic presents even more reason for the public to be educated about hypertension and for those who are hypertensive to take care of themselves.

It noted that people who are hypertensive and contract COVID-19 are likely to develop complications.

In a statement Thursday, the foundation reminded that World Hypertension Day is celebrated annually on May 17, with the main aim being to educate the public and increase awareness of hypertension.

“Hypertension, also known as high or raised blood pressure, is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure. Each time the heart beats, it pumps blood into the vessels. Blood pressure is created by the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels (arteries) as it is pumped by the heart. The higher the pressure, the harder the heart has to pump,” HFJ explained.

It said this year's celebration will be under the theme “Measure Your Blood Pressure, Control It, Live Longer” with a goal of increasing high blood pressure awareness in all populations around the world.

According to the foundation, the 2016/2017 Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III found that one in three Jamaicans is hypertensive – 31.7 per cent of males and 35.8 per cent of females.

It added that 60 per cent of males and 26 per cent of the female population are unaware of their status.

“It is for this reason The Heart Foundation of Jamaica, takes this opportunity to urge Jamaicans to get their blood pressure checked by a health professional as this is only way to detect if you are hypertensive. It is a silent killer. This is a quick and painless procedure,” the statement said.

Noting that reducing hypertension prevents heart attack, stroke, and kidney damage, as well as other health problems, HFJ said there are step one can take to reduce the risk of becoming hypertensive.

• Reduce their salt intake (to less than 5g daily)

• Eat more fruit and vegetables

• Be physically active on a regular basis

• Avoid using tobacco

• Reduce alcohol consumption

• Limit the intake of foods high in saturated fats

• Eliminate/reduce trans fats in diet

For those who are currently hypertensive it is recommended that you:

• Follow medical advice and adhere to lifestyle changes

• Take medicines as prescribed

• Regularly check your blood pressure

• Reduce and manage your stress levels.

Members of the public can get their blood pressure checked at the Heart Foundation of Jamaica daily from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm or WhatsApp at 876-334- 4998 to set an appointment.