Heat wave postpones Grace J'can Jerk Fest in NY

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival scheduled for the Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York, on Sunday, has been rescheduled due to "extreme heat forecast". The event's new date is slated for Sunday, August 25.

"We are sorry about the inconvenience, but we have to comply. The safety of our patrons is of utmost importance," event conceptualiser Eddy Edwards told OBSERVER ONLINE, a short while ago.

"We look forward to honour the ticket holders on the new date of August 25," he added.

Earlier, New York's Mayor Bill De Blasio declared a heat emergency from 9:00 am Friday to 11:59 pm Sunday. As a result, all major events (with attendance of more than 1,000 people) at city parks were ordered cancelled or postponed.

The tri-state area — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — will be hit with 100-plus degree temperatures through Monday morning.

In addition to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, the New York City Triathlon was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Brian Bonitto