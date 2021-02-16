Heath ministry, private sector sign MOU to boost COVID vaccine procurement

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the private sector as the Government moves forward with securing COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

The signing took place a short while ago with representatives from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) and the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), in attendance.

“On behalf of the government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, we welcome this partnership with the private sector as we all share the common goal of ensuring that we recover from this pandemic in a manner that sees our citizens safe,” Tufton said.

According to the minister, the agreement between the private sector and the Government includes the previously announced establishment of a national vaccine commission.

The commission will provide strategic and technical oversight for the procurement and deployment of the vaccine.