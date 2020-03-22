Heaven's Fesco gas station open for business, one month after deadly fire
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — One month after a massive fire which resulted in the death of 59-year-old mechanic Daniel Farquharson, the injuring of several people and approximately $100 million in damage, the Heaven's Fesco gas station has reopened.
The gas station located at the intersection of Caledonia, Manchester and Perth roads in Mandeville had sparked widespread debate about how gas stations are being operated after fire gutted a section of the facility on Friday, February 21.
When the Jamaica Observer visited the facility, Sunday afternoon, three pump attendants were observed wearing gloves and serving customers. A security guard was also seen instructing motorists to approach the gas pumps from one direction.
One of the proprietors of Heaven's Fesco, Nathan Heaven declined to comment on the reopening of the gas station but confirmed that the facility was reopened on Sunday.
A resident of Mandeville, Carl Powell upon seeing the gas station back in operation, told the Jamaica Observer he is “absolutely proud”.
“Uncle Trevor is back…. I am proud because of the person that Mr Trevor Heaven is, the fact that he is a Justice of the Peace, a decent man and is one who is looked upon and a person of high moral integrity.”
“I know that after all that he has been through this just makes me feel good to know that he is back on his feet,” said Powell.
Kasey Williams
