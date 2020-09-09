VIDEO: Heavy downpour in Kingston, St Andrew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Afternoon rains today dumped buckets of water across the Corporate Area, flooding streets and parking lots, as seen in screen grab from a video submitted by an OBSERVER ONLINE reader. The video was shot on the National Housing Trust compound in New Kingston.
The rains, according to the Met Office, were not associated with tropical storms Paulette or Rene, which it said were not a threat to Jamaica.
At 11:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 20.0 degrees North, longitude 46.5 degrees West. It was moving toward the northwest with winds of 60 miles per hour according to the National Hurricane Center.
Rene, meanwhile, was located near latitude 17.6 degrees North, longitude 31.5 degrees West. It is moving toward the west with winds of 40 miles per hour.
