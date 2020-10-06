Heavy rainfall affecting travel on several roadways — NWA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says its teams are working to clear blocked roads and re-establish access along roadways in several parishes which have been impacted by torrential rainfall associated with Hurricane Delta overnight into this morning.

Parishes impacted include St Andrew, St Thomas, St Catherine and St Elizabeth.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said some roadways in rural St Andrew to include that from Gordon Town to Papine and Guava Ridge to Cooperidge at Mavis Bank are currently blocked by fallen material. He also noted that the Norman Manley Boulevard has been reduced to single lane in the vicinity of the Flour Mills factory due to flooding.

In St Catherine, Shaw said the roads from Back Pasture to Junction, Planters to Sandy Ground and Bartons to Ginger Ridge have been reduced to single lane due to landslides.

In St Elizabeth, the agency advised that further deterioration has occurred along the road from Vauxhall to Arcadia. The embankment forming a section of the road in Jointwood has been further reduced, having been recently damaged, it explained.

Likewise, in St Thomas, the NWA said it continues to monitor other affected roadways in St Thomas including Pleasant Hill to Hectors River, which is now open to single lane traffic; Bath to Hordley; Wheelersfield to Cedar Valley and a section of the Mahogany Vale to Hagely's Gap corridor, all of which are still impassable.

The agency, however, reported that it has managed to reinstate the detour roads at Coley and Cod Pen in the parish of St Thomas and restore access to the communities of Llandewey and Trinityville.

Noting that the agency has dispatched heavy equipment to a number of the affected areas, the NWA said it will continue its surveillance in an effort to stage additional response where needed.

The agency warned the public against attempting to use flooded roadways or bridges that have been closed.