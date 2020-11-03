Heavy rains causing flooding in eastern parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As the island continues to be showered by rains from Category 4 Hurricane Eta, the National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that roads in St Thomas are now impassable, while others in neighbouring parishes of St Mary and Portland have been reduced to single lane due to flooding and landslides.

According to the NWA, the corridors from Morant Bay to Port Morant, Pleasant Hill to Hectors River, Bath to Hordley and Hordley to Haining, all in St Thomas are now impassable due to flooding.

The Folly main road in Portland is also flooded in sections, while a landslide is now impacting the road from Gayle to Labrinth in St Mary, the agency said. It noted that the landslide is located close to an area referred to as Hill 60.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw said work crews have been mobilised to deal with those issues that can be addressed, even as the rains continue. These, he said, include the reopening of critical drains and the removal of landslides.

Shaw said where flooding is concerned, some of the affected areas are low-lying and lend themselves to being impassable whenever nearby rivers are in spate.

He further reminded the public not to attempt to use flooded roads, as they run the risk of suffering personal and property damage.