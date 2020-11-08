Heavy rains impacting roads in several parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says rains associated with Tropical Storm Eta continue to impact roads in several parishes.

The agency said several roads are now impassable as a result of landslides and flooding, while others have been reduced to single lane traffic.

The NWA said among the major corridors that are now impassable are the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine; the corridor from Spalding to Cave Valley, Clarendon; and Gordon Town Road in St Andrew.

The main road from Lacovia to Maggotty in St Elizabeth is also impassable due to a landslide at Rice Piece, while Holland Bamboo Avenue has been reduced to single lane, due to fallen trees. The agency said that the main road near the Black River High School is also impassable.

It urged operators of small vehicles not to attempt to use the road between Luana and Black River at Spring Park as these areas are now flooded.

NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, said that teams from the agency are now attempting to reopen corridors which have been deemed safe to execute the needed clearance.

He noted that Gordon Town Road which has been impacted by recurring landslides remains impassable until it is safe to undertake the clearance exercise.

Continuous rainfall in the area and the instability of the embankment pose serious risks for clearance at this time.

Meanwhile, Shaw said work crews are now attempting to reopen the main road from Unity to Toms River at Florence Hill in St Andrew.

Similar work is also underway on the stretch from St Christopher to Glengoffe at Top Road and at Border. The corridors are currently being blocked by landslides and fallen trees.

He also noted that a massive landslide is impacting the main road from Spalding to Cave Valley, Clarendon. Landslides are also impacting the roads from Trout Hall to Grantham and the stretch from Sunberry to Corn Hill

In Hanover, the main road from Riley to Glasgow has been reduced to single lane due to fallen trees, while there are reports of landslides impacting the road through Lewisburg in St Mary.

Shaw urged the public to exercise extreme caution in using some of the roads at this time as embankment failures are likely, given the persistent rains over the last several days.