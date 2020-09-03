Heavy showers impact afternoon turnout in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — With both parties complaining about a low voter turnout for the morning, the rain has further stalled the voting process in Westmoreland, Jamaica.

All three constituencies are experiencing heavy showers.

Ian Myles, PNP Councillor for the Little London Division, is worried that there will be a rush later on in the afternoon at the polling stations as a result.

Voters also shared their concern, some stating they are happy they came out early to vote, because they don't want to be there with COVID-19 positive people, who are scheduled to vote between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Rosalee Wood