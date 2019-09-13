Heavy winds, rain expected for parts of Bahamas

HIGH ROCK, Bahamas (AP)— Forecasters say a tropical storm warning remains in effect for several northwestern islands in the Bahamas which are still reeling from Hurricane Dorian.

In an advisory last night, the United States National Hurricane Centre said a tropical disturbance is slowly moving over the southeastern Bahamas. The storm is about 320 miles (515 kilometres) southeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

The disturbance has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (48 kph) and is moving to the northwest at two mph (3.2 kph).

Forecasters say the system could become a tropical storm within the next day or two.

Heavy winds and rain are expected within the northwest Bahamas today and Saturday, except for Andros Island.

Forecasters also issued a tropical storm watch for parts of Florida's east coast from Jupiter Inlet up to the Volusia-Brevard County line.