Help for children with disabilities in rural areas
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is making it easier for children with disabilities in rural communities to access the services of the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP).
Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Collette Roberts-Risden, said a mobile unit is being retrofitted to facilitate assessment and registration of children.
“That particular bus is being specially retrofitted so the physiotherapist can do assessment of the children and we can do sessions with the parents to teach them how to stimulate the motor skills for children with disabilities,” Roberts-Risden said.
“From a financial perspective it is not always feasible to set up offices with staff. In the meantime, we will be using a bus to take the ESP services out to parents in the rural areas. We also have many parents who are registered with ESP, but because of financial difficulties and the distance they have to travel are unable to travel to Kingston or Portland to access these services,” she noted.
Roberts-Risden was speaking at the commissioning of two mobile units to promote the ministry's services in rural areas, with initial focus on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
The ESP, a programme under the ministry, provides early stimulation and intervention for children birth to six years old with developmental disabilities.
Presently, the ESP services are concentrated in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, and Portland.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy