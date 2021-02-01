Help for homeless mother and child

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is reporting that the woman who was featured on national television sleeping on the street with her young child is now getting help.

Portfolio Minister Olivia Grange, said the woman has been taken from the street “and at this time she is in a facility with her son”.

“Provision has been made for the accommodation and meals of the mother and child for the next few days until I'm able to make permanent arrangements for them,” Grange explained.

She noted that many Jamaicans had reached out to offer assistance to the mother and child.

“I'm happy that Jamaicans still care,” the minister said.

Grange added that she had to “personally deal with the situation because the system is not ready to deal with it immediately… and I'm going to kick in the system next week”.