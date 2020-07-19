Help for mentally ill in justice system
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Legal Aid Council (LAC) says it is on a mission to help more mentally ill people facing the justice system.
“We want to remind the family members of detained mentally ill people that they can contact the LAC for legal advice, as there are several steps which can be taken regarding the mentally ill in the court system,” executive director of the council, Hugh Faulkner said.
The LAC is a statutory entity under the Ministry of Justice. Its mandate is to administer an efficient and coordinated legal aid system in Jamaica.
“The LAC is committed to ensuring that all Jamaican citizens have access to quality legal representation regardless of their financial resources,” Faulkner said.
The LAC statement follows months of national outcry concerning the length of time inmates who have been deemed unfit to plead are held behind bars.
After the case of Noel Chambers, a number of mentally ill inmates have been released.
Chambers died at age 81 after waiting 40 years without trial, after being deemed unfit to plead.
