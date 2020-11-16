Help us find 90-year-old Georgie Davidson
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The Lawrence Tavern Police in St Andrew are seeking your help to find 90-year-old Georgie Davidson of Florence Hill, St Andrew who has been missing since Saturday, November 14.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 142 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., Davidson was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Georgie Davidson is asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy