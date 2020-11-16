Help us find 90-year-old Georgie Davidson

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The Lawrence Tavern Police in St Andrew are seeking your help to find 90-year-old Georgie Davidson of Florence Hill, St Andrew who has been missing since Saturday, November 14.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 142 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., Davidson was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Georgie Davidson is asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.