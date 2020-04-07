Helplines launched to assist parents with homeschooling

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-six helplines have been launched to offer “much needed psychosocial care” to parents across Jamaica.

The initiative was launched by the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), an agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Victoria Mutual Foundation (VMBS Foundation) and Fight for Peace.

The helplines became operational on Monday.

This initiative was launched against the background of the NPSC's implementation of the National Parenting Support Policy aimed at ensuring continuous parental involvement throughout the education sector. This is being done through a comprehensive suite of coordinated support and public-private partnerships.

The ministry said that with the closure of schools, many parents had cited challenges in helping out in homeschooling.

It explained that the people operating the helplines will help guide callers to where and how they may get additional help and what they can do as individuals.

The list of parish lines are below:

876-560-9314 (Digicel) Westmoreland

876-788-5568 (Flow) Westmoreland

876-788-5371 (Flow) Hanover

876-560-9630 (Digicel) Hanover

876-560-9395 (Digicel) St James

876-788-5214 (Flow) St James

876-560-9336 (Digicel) St James

876-788-5276 (Flow) St James

876-560-9736 (Digicel) Trelawny

876-788-5382 (Flow) Trelawny

876-560-9399 (Digicel) St Ann

876-788-5468 (Flow) St Ann

876-788-5606 (Flow) St Ann

876-560-9634 (Digicel) St Ann

876-788-5196 (Flow) St Mary

876-560-9604 (Digicel) St Mary

876-560-9215 (Digicel) Portland

876-788-5323 (Flow) Portland

876-560-9269 (Digicel) St Thomas

876-788-5409 (Flow) St Thomas

876-560-9425 (Digicel) St Andrew

876-788-5417 (Flow) St Andrew

876-560-9656 (Digicel) Kingston

876-788-5460 (Flow) Kingston

876-560-9758 (Digicel) Kingston

876-788-5329 (Flow) Kingston

876-560-9289 (Digicel) St Catherine

876-788-5378 (Flow) St Catherine

876-560-9564 (Digicel) St Catherine

876-560-9209 (Digicel) Clarendon

876-788-5201 (Flow) Clarendon

876-560-9503 (Digicel) Clarendon

876-560-9176 (Digicel) Manchester

876-788-5427 (Flow) Manchester

876-788-5172 (Flow) St Elizabeth

876-560-9302 (Digicel) St Elizabeth