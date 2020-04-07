 Helplines launched to assist parents with homeschooling

Tuesday, April 07, 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-six helplines have been launched to offer “much needed psychosocial care” to parents across Jamaica.

The initiative was launched by the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), an agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Victoria Mutual Foundation (VMBS Foundation) and Fight for Peace.

The helplines became operational on Monday.

This initiative was launched against the background of the NPSC's implementation of the National Parenting Support Policy aimed at ensuring continuous parental involvement throughout the education sector. This is being done through a comprehensive suite of coordinated support and public-private partnerships.

The ministry said that with the closure of schools, many parents had cited challenges in helping out in homeschooling.

It explained that the people operating the helplines will help guide callers to where and how they may get additional help and what they can do as individuals.

The list of parish lines are below:

876-560-9314  (Digicel)          Westmoreland

876-788-5568  (Flow)             Westmoreland

                       

876-788-5371  (Flow)             Hanover         

876-560-9630  (Digicel)          Hanover

                       

876-560-9395  (Digicel)          St James         

876-788-5214  (Flow)             St James         

876-560-9336  (Digicel)          St James         

876-788-5276  (Flow)             St James         

                       

876-560-9736  (Digicel)          Trelawny        

876-788-5382  (Flow)             Trelawny        

                       

876-560-9399  (Digicel)          St Ann

876-788-5468  (Flow)             St Ann

876-788-5606  (Flow)             St Ann

876-560-9634  (Digicel)          St Ann

                       

876-788-5196  (Flow)             St Mary          

876-560-9604  (Digicel)          St Mary          

                       

876-560-9215  (Digicel)          Portland         

876-788-5323  (Flow)             Portland         

                       

876-560-9269  (Digicel)          St Thomas      

876-788-5409  (Flow)             St Thomas      

                       

876-560-9425  (Digicel)          St Andrew     

876-788-5417  (Flow)             St Andrew     

                       

876-560-9656  (Digicel)          Kingston        

876-788-5460  (Flow)             Kingston        

876-560-9758  (Digicel)          Kingston        

876-788-5329  (Flow)             Kingston        

                       

876-560-9289  (Digicel)          St Catherine   

876-788-5378  (Flow)             St Catherine   

876-560-9564  (Digicel)          St Catherine

                       

876-560-9209  (Digicel)          Clarendon      

876-788-5201  (Flow)             Clarendon

876-560-9503  (Digicel)          Clarendon      

                       

876-560-9176  (Digicel)          Manchester     

876-788-5427  (Flow)             Manchester     

                       

876-788-5172  (Flow)             St Elizabeth    

876-560-9302  (Digicel)          St Elizabeth    

