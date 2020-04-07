Helplines launched to assist parents with homeschooling
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-six helplines have been launched to offer “much needed psychosocial care” to parents across Jamaica.
The initiative was launched by the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), an agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Victoria Mutual Foundation (VMBS Foundation) and Fight for Peace.
The helplines became operational on Monday.
This initiative was launched against the background of the NPSC's implementation of the National Parenting Support Policy aimed at ensuring continuous parental involvement throughout the education sector. This is being done through a comprehensive suite of coordinated support and public-private partnerships.
The ministry said that with the closure of schools, many parents had cited challenges in helping out in homeschooling.
It explained that the people operating the helplines will help guide callers to where and how they may get additional help and what they can do as individuals.
The list of parish lines are below:
876-560-9314 (Digicel) Westmoreland
876-788-5568 (Flow) Westmoreland
876-788-5371 (Flow) Hanover
876-560-9630 (Digicel) Hanover
876-560-9395 (Digicel) St James
876-788-5214 (Flow) St James
876-560-9336 (Digicel) St James
876-788-5276 (Flow) St James
876-560-9736 (Digicel) Trelawny
876-788-5382 (Flow) Trelawny
876-560-9399 (Digicel) St Ann
876-788-5468 (Flow) St Ann
876-788-5606 (Flow) St Ann
876-560-9634 (Digicel) St Ann
876-788-5196 (Flow) St Mary
876-560-9604 (Digicel) St Mary
876-560-9215 (Digicel) Portland
876-788-5323 (Flow) Portland
876-560-9269 (Digicel) St Thomas
876-788-5409 (Flow) St Thomas
876-560-9425 (Digicel) St Andrew
876-788-5417 (Flow) St Andrew
876-560-9656 (Digicel) Kingston
876-788-5460 (Flow) Kingston
876-560-9758 (Digicel) Kingston
876-788-5329 (Flow) Kingston
876-560-9289 (Digicel) St Catherine
876-788-5378 (Flow) St Catherine
876-560-9564 (Digicel) St Catherine
876-560-9209 (Digicel) Clarendon
876-788-5201 (Flow) Clarendon
876-560-9503 (Digicel) Clarendon
876-560-9176 (Digicel) Manchester
876-788-5427 (Flow) Manchester
876-788-5172 (Flow) St Elizabeth
876-560-9302 (Digicel) St Elizabeth
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy