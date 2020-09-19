JLP's Henriques retains Clarendon NW
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The judicial (magisterial) recount of ballots for Clarendon North Western has ended with Phillip Henriques retaining the seat.
The final tally showed Henriques, of the Jamaica Labour Party, with 6,075 votes; the People’s National Party's Richard Azan on 5,936; and independent candidate Michael Cohen with 47.
A total of 276 ballots were rejected and 40 spoiled.
The recount, which began on Tuesday in the Clarendon Parish Court, was initiated by the PNP after 1,107 ballots were rejected in the first tally. The preliminary vote count showed the Henriques winning the seat with a total of 6,124 votes. The PNP's Richard Azan counted 6,009 votes; while independent candidate Merrick Cohen got 51.
