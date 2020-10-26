Henriques says rain damage throughout Clarendon North West extensive

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for Clarendon North West Phillip Henriques says the damage caused by heavy rains over the weekend has been extensive throughout his constituency, Clarendon North West.

He was speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE reporters who were examining the breakaway along the Gloucester section of the Victoria main road in the parish today.

“The damage has been quite extensive throughout the constituency. We've had a lot of landslides, some of them are major, some are less but they are blocking the roads either completely or partially. A lot of the Frankfield area, Thompson Town and Ritchies in certain parts like Coffee Piece and Kapolda and Gloucesterfield coming across there are all pretty bad areas that we're trying to help clear now,” Henriques said.

“The NWA (National Works Agency) has been working with us privately. They've been doing their own thing but we have also had to contract private people to help move the blockages as quick as possible,” the MP added.

He said the breakway along Gloucester is probably the worst impact in the parish.

He said the timeline for repairs would be dependent on the NWA, but noted that it is urgent as the road is a primary one.