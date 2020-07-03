Henry calls for paradigm shift in disaster response
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Newly appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mike Henry, says a paradigm shift in disaster response is necessary in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing an International Labour Organization (ILO) Virtual Global Summit on COVID-19, Henry called on the organisation to use “the shared experience and collective wisdom of regional political and labour leaders” to help develop the shift.
He said emphasis should be placed on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), “many of which are in the Caribbean and are suffering greatly.”
“Social dialogue among tripartite partners is important to maintain industrial harmony and the fair treatment of every individual, as we gradually ease into maintaining a balance among health and wellness, economic recovery and stability,” the minister said.
He added that regional political and labour leaders should encourage employers and workers to exercise flexibility, which includes flexi-work hours, work from home, rotated staffing and the use of digital platforms.
“This is necessary, so that the pain we feel today is not lost on the lessons learnt to ensure a better future for all,” he said.
