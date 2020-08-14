Henry warns against fake employment agencies

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mike Henry, is warning job seekers to be aware of fake employment agencies that swindle people out of cash, as the Jamaican economy continues to be impacted by the effects of COVID- 19 pandemic.

According to Henry, there are currently 57 registered employment agencies in Jamaica. Of that number, the minister said, 34 provide overseas job placements and 23 are responsible for local job placements.

He added that “because some jobs seekers are anxious to find meaningful work, they may be vulnerable to such fake agencies but they should note that information about legitimate agencies is available on the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's website, which provides guidance and easy access to the public.”

“Employment Agencies Unit within the ministry will continue to vigorously undertake routine inspections of private agencies to ensure compliance with the Employment Agencies Regulation Act,” the minister said.

He noted that, in a bid to reduce illegality in the sector, the ministry will be reviewing the business process for application renewals.

“The relevant application forms can now be downloaded from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's website,” Henry said.

Additionally, he said applicants will no longer be required to renew their licence at the Head Office in Kingston, as this can now be completed at any parish office of the Ministry across the island.

Henry said for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the ministry will be placing more focus on simplifying application procedures and sensitising employers about ethical recruitment practices and trafficking in persons.