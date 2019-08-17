Henry welcomes relocation of Clarendon Health Department's services in May Pen
CLARENDON, Jamaica -- Central Clarendon Member of Parliament, Mike Henry, has welcomed the move by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to relocate the administrative aspects of the Clarendon Health Department from the compound of the May Pen Hospital.
The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) earlier this week advised of the relocation from the hospital compound in the Denbigh area to nearby Jackson Street, beside the Denbigh Primary School.
The SRHA said the health department is to begin offering administrative services from the new location on Monday, August 19, with all other services, including food handlers' certification, mental health, diabetic retinopathy and child guidance clinics, to remain at the Muirhead Avenue-based hospital compound.
In response to the development, Henry said he had had been working with Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, for sometime in pursuit of a number of goals, including bringing some changes to the arrangements for the health department in the parish capital.
He said the ongoing changes should result in generally improved service delivery from the department, which is something that should be welcomed by all concerned.
Henry said he looked forward “to more positive developments coming out of the ongoing dialogue with Dr Tufton and his team from the region and at the ministry,” which he said are geared for the benefit of the public at large.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy