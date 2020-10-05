Heroes don't only wear capes; they write lesson plans, JTA president tells members on World Teachers' Day
KINGSTON, Jamaica— As schools reopen across the island and the world celebrates World Teachers' Day, President of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Jasford Gabriel is applauding the nation's teachers for their hard work, particularly during the era of COVID-19 and virtual learning.
See below a lightly edited version of his statement issued this morning:
“The Jamaica Teachers' Association joins with the Ministry of Education, through the Jamaica Teaching Council, and indeed the entire world, in recognising you heroes and heroines for your sterling contribution to education generally and more specifically, your outstanding performance during this COVID-19 pandemic. You exemplify the fortitude and indomitable spirit representing the best of Jamaica.
“As multifaceted beings, I encourage you to never lose hope and never lose sight of who you are as educators. The embedded footprints that you make in the lives of your charges on a daily basis cannot be erased. Being a teacher sometimes gets tedious but remember, even on your worst day, you are still a child's best hope. When things are not going as planned, step back, regroup and use it as a motivation to push harder.
“As we focus on today's theme of teachers leading in crisis, we want to thank you wholeheartedly for being the heroes in the education system in this time of crisis.
“We can truly say, heroes don't only wear capes but they also write lesson plans, pursue curriculum guides learn online platforms and feed hungry children, whether it be literal hunger for food or for knowledge."
