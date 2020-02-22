Hetmyer, Russell return for T20s; Lewis out
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Stroke-maker Shimron Hetmyer has been recalled to the West Indies squad for the two-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka next month after passing a fitness test.
The 23-year-old left-hander was left out of the ongoing one-day series in Sri Lanka after failing a fitness assessment last month but was re-tested during the last week, and met the minimum requirement.
All-rounder Andre Russell has also been recalled to the Caribbean side and is now set to feature for the first time since he limped out of the ICC 50-over World Cup last June with injury.
However, opener Evin Lewis, who like Hetmyer also failed to meet the minimum fitness standard and was overlooked for the one-day tour, was not re-tested and has not been included for the upcoming T20 tour.
WEST INDIES SQUAD – Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.
