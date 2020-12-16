Hi-Lo Church Street closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Shoppers who turned up to the Hi-Lo supermarket on Church Street in Montego Bay this morning were greeted with closed doors.
Donna Taylor-Wright, customer experience manager, explained that the company is now following the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to protect its employees and to have a safe workplace, after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
"The management of Hi-Lo Food Stores has received confirmation that one of the team members employed at its branch on Church Street in Montego Bay has tested positive for COVID-19. Upon receiving this confirmation, steps were immediately taken to close the store to carry out extensive sanitising and a deep cleaning exercise. The Ministry of Health has been advised and the affected team member is at home in isolation," stated Taylor-Wright.
She further advised that employees who have been exposed to the individual have been quarantined.
"All Hi-Lo team members who have been in contact with the infected person are being tested for the virus and have been placed under quarantine pending their test results.
“Hi-Lo will resume operations at its Church Street location with normal opening hours tomorrow,” she further noted.
Onomé Sido
Type a message
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy