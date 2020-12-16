Hi-Lo Church Street closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Shoppers who turned up to the Hi-Lo supermarket on Church Street in Montego Bay this morning were greeted with closed doors.

Donna Taylor-Wright, customer experience manager, explained that the company is now following the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to protect its employees and to have a safe workplace, after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"The management of Hi-Lo Food Stores has received confirmation that one of the team members employed at its branch on Church Street in Montego Bay has tested positive for COVID-19. Upon receiving this confirmation, steps were immediately taken to close the store to carry out extensive sanitising and a deep cleaning exercise. The Ministry of Health has been advised and the affected team member is at home in isolation," stated Taylor-Wright.

She further advised that employees who have been exposed to the individual have been quarantined.

"All Hi-Lo team members who have been in contact with the infected person are being tested for the virus and have been placed under quarantine pending their test results.

“Hi-Lo will resume operations at its Church Street location with normal opening hours tomorrow,” she further noted.

Onomé Sido



