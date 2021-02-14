Higgler charged for Padmore shooting

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police have charged a man with wounding with intent after an incident on Padmore main road in Red Hills, St Andrew last Sunday.

Charged is 33-year-old higgler Jason Jackson, otherwise called 'Mighty', of Mosquito Valley, Red Hills in the parish.

The police said that about 1:30 pm, Jackson and the complainant reportedly left home to view a motorcycle. Whilst travelling along the roadway, Jackson allegedly pointed a firearm at the complainant and shot him.

The complainant escaped and made a report to the police.

Following investigations, Jackson was arrested later that same day and subsequently charged.