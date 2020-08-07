Higgler convicted of bank fraud

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old higgler Travis Wilson, who has been convicted of bank fraud, is to be sentenced on September 24.

The St Andrew man was convicted of conspiracy to commit an offence, receiving stolen property, and two counts of possession of identity information on July 24, 2020.

Reports are that on Friday, November 24, 2017 a joint account at the National Commercial Bank Annotto Bay Branch became compromised.

It was discovered that subsequent to this, numerous electronic transfers were made without the knowledge or consent of the account holders. A total of $275,000 was transferred to a separate account.

The police said Wilson was later seen in an automated banking machine making withdrawals from said account.

An operation was conducted on January 15, 2018 at the his premises where various compromising items were recovered.