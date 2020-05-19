Higglers in Annotto Bay to benefit from Buy Back Programme

ST MARY, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says it has assisted higglers in Annotto Bay, St Mary, through its Buy-Back Programme, at a cost of $650,000.

This was disclosed by portfolio minister, Audley Shaw, during a recent virtual town hall meeting.

“Given the developing quarantine situation in some sections of St Mary, we have also responded to the needs of the parish with assistance for the Annotto Bay higglers,” he said.

The Government is spending $240 million across the island to purchase excess produce from farmers impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Through the Buy-Back Programme, assistance is being given to egg, pig and fresh produce farmers. The programme is being partly funded through the Production Incentive Programme which aims to increase and sustain agricultural production to meet market demand.

On May 7, the communities of Dover, Enfield and Annotto Bay in St Mary were placed under quarantine as a result of the coronavirus. The quarantine is expected to end at 6:00 am on May 21, 2020.

Shaw said the ministry has been arranging mobile farmers' markets to sell the excess produce and have coordinated the distribution of produce to quarantined communities.

“In every crisis, we must remember there is a seed of opportunity, and my ministry is helping our farmers and producers to recognise and seize these opportunities,” he said.