Higglers in Annotto Bay to benefit from Buy Back Programme
ST MARY, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says it has assisted higglers in Annotto Bay, St Mary, through its Buy-Back Programme, at a cost of $650,000.
This was disclosed by portfolio minister, Audley Shaw, during a recent virtual town hall meeting.
“Given the developing quarantine situation in some sections of St Mary, we have also responded to the needs of the parish with assistance for the Annotto Bay higglers,” he said.
The Government is spending $240 million across the island to purchase excess produce from farmers impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Through the Buy-Back Programme, assistance is being given to egg, pig and fresh produce farmers. The programme is being partly funded through the Production Incentive Programme which aims to increase and sustain agricultural production to meet market demand.
On May 7, the communities of Dover, Enfield and Annotto Bay in St Mary were placed under quarantine as a result of the coronavirus. The quarantine is expected to end at 6:00 am on May 21, 2020.
Shaw said the ministry has been arranging mobile farmers' markets to sell the excess produce and have coordinated the distribution of produce to quarantined communities.
“In every crisis, we must remember there is a seed of opportunity, and my ministry is helping our farmers and producers to recognise and seize these opportunities,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy