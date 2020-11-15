High-level US official to open Invest Smart Caribbean Agribusiness forum

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Washington-based Institute for Caribbean Studies (ICS) says that US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere, Cynthia Kierscht, will deliver the keynote address at the 22nd Annual Invest Caribbean Agri-business Forum here on November 20.

The “Farm the Future” roundtable dialogue, will focus on promoting recovery and resurgence in the agri-business sector.

Held virtually this year, ICS’ Jamaican-born president and founder, Dr Claire A Nelson, said the forum aims “to provide participants with a platform to explore challenges and opportunities emerging for the agribusiness sector, including opportunities to establish sustainable and profitable partnerships especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Nelson said Kierscht will offer remarks at the high-level roundtable of the dialogue “with overview of US position vis a vis the ‘Prosperity Agenda of the US/Caribbean 2020 Strategy’ now under review”.

Nelson said ICS Companion Paper to the US/Caribbean 2020 highlights “the need for increased investments in the agriculture sector in order to create more resilient economies”.

According to Dr Nsombi Jaja, chair of the forum, the agribusiness sector is “vital to create resilient economies that can withstand shocks, such as the one sustained by COVID pandemic”.

Dennis Ramhadin, co-chair of the Agribusiness Working Group, said that “the Diaspora could, with the right incentive, become partners in the micro-finance sector”.

Dr Nelson said the forum will provide “an opportunity for policy makers, investors, financial institutions, academia, donors and development partners, and processor and farmer support organisations to examine the agribusiness value chain, from refined products to logistics, distribution and investment”.