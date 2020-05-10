High-powered M16 rifle seized in Kingston, two charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men were charged, yesterday, with illegal possession of firearm following the seizure a high-powered rifle, in Payne Land Kingston 11.

Charged are 21-year-old Ahkeem Hutchinson, of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1, Kingston 11 and, 29-year-old Reginald Palmer of Lagos Drive also in Kingston 11.

Lawmen said about 11:40 am, a police team was on patrol in the area, when the two men were seen in a grey Nissan motorcar.

The men were were signalled to stop and after a search a M16 rifle was found.

Their court date is being finalised.