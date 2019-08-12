Elderly Hanover woman,12-y-o Portland girl reported missing
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The police are trying to locate 12-year-old Sashalee Jarrett of West Retreat district in Port Antonio, Portland and 72-year-old Stephanie Sterling of Taylor Drive in Sandy Bay, Hanover, who both went missing on Saturday.
The Port Antonio police said Sashalee was last seen at home about 1:00 pm wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of blue slippers.
She is said to be of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Meanwhile, Sterling was last seen at home about 9:10 am. The police said she is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Her mode of dress at the time is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashalee Jarrett is being asked to contact the Port Antonio police at 876-993-2546. Meanwhile information on the whereabouts of Stephanie Sterling, may be passed on to the Sandy Bay police at 876-953-5312.
Individuals may also contact the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph was available for Sashalee Jarrett at the time of this publication.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy