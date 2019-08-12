Elderly Hanover woman,12-y-o Portland girl reported missing

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The police are trying to locate 12-year-old Sashalee Jarrett of West Retreat district in Port Antonio, Portland and 72-year-old Stephanie Sterling of Taylor Drive in Sandy Bay, Hanover, who both went missing on Saturday.

The Port Antonio police said Sashalee was last seen at home about 1:00 pm wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of blue slippers.

She is said to be of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Meanwhile, Sterling was last seen at home about 9:10 am. The police said she is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Her mode of dress at the time is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashalee Jarrett is being asked to contact the Port Antonio police at 876-993-2546. Meanwhile information on the whereabouts of Stephanie Sterling, may be passed on to the Sandy Bay police at 876-953-5312.

Individuals may also contact the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph was available for Sashalee Jarrett at the time of this publication.