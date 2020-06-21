High Alert activated for 12-year-old Akeel Harris
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Akeel Harris of Stennett Street, Port Maria, St Mary who has been missing since yesterday.
He is of dark complexion and slim build.
According to the police, Akeel was last seen at home about 7:00 pm and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to contact him have failed.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akeel Harris is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police Station at 876-994-2223, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
