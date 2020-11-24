High Alert activated for 8-y-o Domonic Williams

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A High Alert has been activated for eight-year-old Domonic Williams, student of Ferguson drive, Riverton Meadows in Kingston, who has been missing since yesterday.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about three feet nine inches tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 3:30 pm, Domonic was last seen in his community. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Domonic Williams is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Domonic Williams was made available at the time of this publication.