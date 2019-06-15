High alert activated for missing 11-y-o boy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Tyreek King of Bishop Avenue, Kingston 11 who has been reported missing since Thursday, June 13.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

According to police reports, Tyreek was last seen at school about 3:30 pm wearing his uniform — a purple shirt and a khaki pants.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tyreek King is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.