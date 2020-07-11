High alert activated for missing 12-y-o

CLARENDON, Jamaica – A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Phelesha Claire of Effortville district, Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, July 9.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Phelesha was last seen at home wearing a yellow blouse, red pants and a pair of black shoes. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Phelesha Claire is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.