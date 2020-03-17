High alert activated for missing child

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A High Alert has been activated for 10-year-old Dwight Fox of Bullet Tree district, Old Harbour in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, February 25.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 137 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Dwight was last seen at home about 2:30 pm wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts and a pair of blue slippers. All attempts to locate him have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Dwight Fox is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photo of Dwight Fox was available.