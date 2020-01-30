High alert for missing 11-y-o Mark Leslie

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 11-year-old Mark Leslie of Temple Hall district, Stony Hill in St Andrew, who has been missing since Wednesday, January 29.

He is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that Mark was last seen at home wearing a white shirt, red-and-white tie, brown pants and a pair of black sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mark Leslie is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police Station at 876- 942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.