High jump bronze for Williamson at Pan-Am Games

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kimberly Williamson won the bronze medal in the women's high jump on today's third day of track and field at the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, clearing 1.84m.

The US-based athlete who still holds the national junior record had cleared the first three heights on her first attempt but failed to get over 1.87m.

Williamson who was sixth in the event held on Canada four years ago with 1.88m is yet to achieve the IAAF World Champs qualifying mark of 1.94m to qualify for the event in Doha, Qatar later this year.

St Lucia's Lavern Spencer successfully defended her title after clearing 1.87m beating Antigua and Barbuda's Priscilla Frederick who had the same clearance.

Jamaica's second entrant Sashane Hanson did not start.

Meanwhile Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Andre Ewer qualified for Friday's final of the women's and men's 200m respectively.

Fraser-Pryce easily won her semi-final with 22.90 seconds (-1.0m/s), second overall to Brazil's Vitoria Christina who won her semi-final in a personal best 22.72 (0.4m/s).

Schillionie Calvert-Powell faded to fourth in her semis in 23.46 and missed advancing.

In the men's event Ewers advanced on time after placing third in his semi-final in 20.69 seconds (0.4m/s) but Julian Forte failed to make progress after placing fourth in his semi-final in 21.18 (-0.1m/s).

Paul A Reid